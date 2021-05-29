Following on from the game’s troubled launch, and new changes in CD Projekt Red’s development and marketing strategies, the recent action-adventure game Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new Game Director so that the previous Game Director can focus more on their other role.

Gabriel Amatangelo will now be Cyberpunk 2077’s new Game Director, after having joined the studio as Creative Director in January 2020. They will be replacing Adam Badowski, who whilst also being the game’s Game Director, was also the Studio Head at CD Projekt Red. The change will apparently allow them to focus more on the latter role.

Presumably that is now because CDPR has changed over to a multi-game development strategy, one where they are now working on several projects at once and so the Studio Head role will be quite busy, hence the change in leadership.

This doesn’t mean work on CP2077 will change or slow down for a while, as CDPR is still committed to fixing the game. Although the planned multiplayer project Cyberpunk Online has now been scrapped, the developers are still planning to release free DLC as well as paid-for story expansions in the future. As far as we know, the current roadmap has not been affected.

What’s interesting to note is that Cyberpunk 2077’s new Game Director, Gabriel Amatangelo, previously worked at BioWare before starting at CDPR, where they worked as a Design Director for the Trespasser and Jaws of Hakkon expansions for Dragon Age: Inquisition. They also worked on Star Wars: The Old Republic, along with the Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Galactic Starfighter DLCs.

The news also comes with information that CP2077’s Quest Director, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, has also stepped down from the role and has since left the studio already. No reason was given as to why Tomaszkiewicz left.

What do you think? Will Cyberpunk 2077 ever be able to redeem itself? Will it ever be able to get to the level of quality promised before release? Are you excited for the future free DLC and story expansions? Let us know!