In the lead up to E3 2021, Sony revealed the first proper look at official gameplay for their upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. We didn’t get a release date unfortunately, but we did get a look at the stunning new graphics on the PlayStation 5 console. But how much has the sequel improved over the last one? Luckily, we have a comparison video to showcase just that.

Thanks to ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube, they have created a comparison video between the new sequel Horizon Forbidden West and the original Horizon: Zero Dawn. Both games are available on the PlayStation 4 platform, but the new entry also takes advantage of the next-gen hardware of the PlayStation 5. Take a look at the comparison video below:

What’s interesting about the comparison is HFW will be coming out on both the PS4 and PS5, which the recent gameplay demo was shown off on the latter hardware. We still don’t know what the PS4 version will look like, but the improvements from the PS5 version are very significant to say the least.

What do you think? Are you excited about Horizon Forbidden West? How do you feel about the graphics comparison video above? How much better does the sequel look? And what do you think the PS4 version will look like? Let us know!

