Supermassive Games are once again returning with a new chapter in their horror anthology series, The Dark Pictures. We’ve had two entries so far already and the third one is coming out sometime this year, and publisher Bandai Namco has just released over 8 minutes of official gameplay.

Taking place during the Iraq War in 2003, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes follows a team of US Special Forces on a mission to uncover a secret underground chemical weapons depot. However, after certain events the team is found trapped in an underground temple that seems to be crawling with otherworldly creatures. Check out the gameplay video below:

If you’ve been following the series so far, then you’ll recognise some returning features for House of Ashes, including 4 different game modes to choose from: Theatrical and Curator’s Cuts, a Movie Night mode, and a Shared Story mode. However, there are some notable differences in the upcoming entry.

First of all the new game will have a third-person perspective, whereas the previous games have long used the fixed-camera angles of old-school horror games. There’ll also be 3 difficulty modes: Medium is the standard experience, whilst Easy allows players to experience the story with less emphasis on Quick Time Events (QTEs), and Hard adds a bit more challenge that felt the previous titles have been a little easy.

We don’t have an exact release date yet unfortunately, but House of Ashes is expected to release sometime in 2021 for PC and current/next-gen consoles including the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

What do you think? Are you excited for House of Ashes? Have you played the previous two games already? Which one is your favorite so far? And what new changes/improvements would you like to see in this one or have already spotted? Let us know!