There was a long period where ninja-themed stealth games were going out of style, but thankfully developer Lince Works changed that with the Aragami back in 2016, a supernatural stealth game that follows an undead assassin with the power to control shadows, and now they’re back with an official sequel, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Aragami 2 is launching on September 17th 2021, just under 4 months away. The developers revealed a brand new gameplay trailer as part of the announcement and promised various improvements and enhancements over the stealth and combat for the sequel. Check it out below:

The sequel not only throws you back into the world of shadow-based stealth, but you’ll also be able to once again play through the entire campaign either solo or co-op with up to 3 friends. The developers have promised improvements to both the stealth and combat in the sequel, including incorporating more strategy into combat itself.

“We’ve grown a lot since working on the original game and, as a larger studio, we have an opportunity to realize all the full potential of Aragami with this sequel,” said David Leon, Game Director at Lince Works. “One of the things that we are truly excited about is the new combat system which not only gives existing fans a new way to play but welcoming new players with a more intense gameplay experience in Aragami 2.”

The developers also revealed that more information regarding Aragami 2 and its various improvements over the last will be revealed “very soon”, and considering it’s launching in just under 4 months it really won’t be that long to wait.

What do you think? Are you excited for Aragami 2? Did you play the first one? What is your favorite stealth game so far? Let us know!