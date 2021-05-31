The modding community. A place of vast imagination and unspeakable horrors. Mods come in all different shapes and sizes: from custom bug fixes, to graphical enhancements, to slapping a thomas the tank engine model on Mr. X’s face. It’s a world that has everything; and just like Rule 34 if there’s a game on PC, then there’s probably a mod for it.

You can either be the Chad Skyrim, with a million mods that enhance terrain detail, add lightsabers, and change every line of dialogue to “Halt!”. Or you can be the Virgin Vanilla man who likes to enjoy games “as the developers intended”... ew.

Now I’m not here to say why you should or shouldn’t mod your games, they’re not for everyone for sure. Some people like to have that complete Vanilla experience with no mods whatsoever, basking in the glory of the default experience. Some like to have an enhanced playthrough, one which doesn’t affect gameplay or content as much as it just improves upon the quality of life.

And then there’s some who like to go all out wild, downloading all the weirdest and craziest mods they can find, elevating their gameplay experience to a plane of existence no vanilla-man has even been able to touch.

Instead, we’re here to discuss which games get undeniably better with mods, and what mods they are. Not necessarily mods that ‘fix’ games (although feel free to mention any essential mods like that if you wish), and we’re not saying that these games are bad without mods, just here to discuss what games are simply better with mods installed.

As mentioned before, Skyrim is probably the easiest one to talk about, and to this day I imagine is probably one of the most modded games ever and also likely why it has stayed relevant in popular culture for so long and released on every single platform imaginable including Amazon Alexa and a Samsung fridge.

Okay, the fridge part isn’t exactly true, but you can play Skyrim on the Amazon Alexa. I’ve never tried it, but I’m curious to hear if anyone has.

Anyway, let’s get away from all the Skyrim talk, what other games are simply better with mods? The more obscure and niche the game, the better, but feel free to list whatever games you’ve enjoyed more with mods. And do you usually play with mods for the first playthrough? Or do you wait and then add mods later? Let’s debate!

