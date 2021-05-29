It seems like not a single day goes by where Steam isn’t having some kind of sale, whether that’s for a specific publisher, genre, or store-wide deals for the season. This time Steam is having an “Open World” sale with plenty of deals on fantastic games old and new, as well as a free giveaway to kick things off.

Company of Heroes 2 is currently free to keep on Steam if you claim a copy before Monday, May 31st. Plus, get the single player story expansion Ardennes Assault for free as well along with your copy of the main game. But of course that’s not all, as we’re here for the sweet, sweet game deals, baby!

Now listing out every game on sale here would take a long time and be a bible’s worth of words to read through anyway, so here’s some highlights that we found across several different genres and if you manage to find any amazing deals yourself then do let us know!

Maybe you found a hidden gem that more people should play, or a great deal that is not highlighted on the main pages. Either way, here’s what we found whilst scouring the various games and deals going on during the Steam Open World Sale:

There’s also a DLC section in the sale, however this is best visited by yourself since Steam will automatically curate some options for you based on the games you already own. Plus, we have no idea what kind of games you have in your library! Who do you think we are? Psychic Debate?

So that’s it for the best deals on the Steam Open World Sale, which is running from today until May 31st at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm BST). Do let us know if you manage to find any great deals yourselves so that we can all benefit from this great sale and find some new games to play whilst we wait for E3 2021.

What do you think? Did you claim your free copy of Company of Heroes 2? Have you found any great deals in the Steam Open World Sale not mentioned here? What were they? Let us know!