Nvidia held a keynote yesterday at the Computex 2021 show, during which they finally officially revealed the upcoming Ti models for some of their most sought after RTX 30 series graphics cards. Thankfully, we also got some performance metrics to see how much better the Ti upgrades are.

Nvidia has announced and revealed the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs, bringing an all new flagship gaming card to the lineup. Although the RTX 3090 will still remain as the fastest of the bunch, the new RTX 3080 Ti is here to give it a run for its money. But enough about that, let’s jump into the nitty gritty details and have a look at the new GPU specs compared to the rest of the RTX 30 series:

RTX 3080 Ti

RTX 3080 Ti performance

Of course, one of the most important aspects of a new GPU is the performance, and seeing how well it performs compared to the previous-gen graphics cards as well as the current-gen lineup and check if it's really worth the price and upgrade.

The new RTX 3080 Ti comes in at roughly 2x faster than the previous-previous-gen GTX 1080 Ti, as well as 1.5x faster than the previous-gen RTX 2080 Ti when running at 4K resolution. The new card excels at gaming, ray-traced workloads, rendering, and GPU-accelerated applications compared to the previous generation. For rasterized and ray-traced games you can expect 1.5x better performance, and for rendering applications like Blender or V-Ray, performance is up to 2x faster.

Featuring 3rd gen Tensor Cores, 2nd gen RT Cores, as well as the latest streaming multiprocessors and 12GB of GDDR6X memory, the RTX 3080 Ti also includes full support for the latest Nvidia technologies such as G-Sync, Nvidia Reflex, and Nvidia Broadcast.

RTX 3080 Ti release date and price

The RTX 3080 Ti will be available to purchase for $1199 on June 3rd 2021, an increase of $500 over the RTX 3080 whilst offering 18% more cores as well as 20% more video memory. It is also a $200 increase over the previous-gen RTX 2080 Ti, which is surprising considering Nvidia’s recent approach to launching next-gen cards at the same price as previous-gen GPUs.

RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3070 Ti performance

Nvidia’s most popular GPU from the RTX 30 series is getting a bit of a glow up with more CUDA cores and an upgrade to GDDR6X memory over the GDDR6 memory found in the base RTX 3070. Overall it can deliver up to 1.5x performance over the previous-gen RTX 2070 Super, and 2x faster performance than the GTX 1070 Ti.

The RTX 3070 Ti also features the same 3rd gen Tensor Cores, 2nd gen RT Cores, and the latest streaming multiprocessors with full support for other Nvidia technologies like G-Sync, Nvidia Reflex, and Nvidia Broadcast.

RTX 3070 Ti release date and price

The RTX 3070 Ti will be available from retailers and Nvidia alike on June 10th starting at $599, which is a slight increase of $100 over the previous-gen’s pricing of the RTX 2070 Super. However, that GPU launched at the same price as the non-Super version, so it makes sense for Nvidia to launch the 3070 Ti at a slightly higher price range.

Conclusion

Both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will be launching within the next week or two and both will feature reduced hash rates for Ethereum mining in order to try and deter professional miners. Hopefully it will do the job, but we’re not keeping our hopes up too high.

Thankfully, Nvidia have revealed there will be a limited run of Founders Editions cards for both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, which will presumably be the only way you’ll be able to find these new GPUs at MSRP considering the global chip shortage has still seen inflated prices for graphics cards.

Of course there will also be custom boards for purchase as well including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models from major providers like ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti? Which one are you interested in getting? How do you feel about the performance of both cards? And what do you think of the pricing for each? Let us know!

