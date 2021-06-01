Ever since Nvidia announced and launched their DLSS technology, many games have been implementing the game-changing tech for its increased performance and little reduction in image quality. AMD has since been playing catch up, but finally officially unveiled their own DLSS-equivalent during yesterday’s Computex 2021 keynote.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is officially launching June 22nd 2021, and we already have some very brief performance metrics to glean from. There’s also quite a lot of surprises that AMD revealed for FSR and supported technologies, so check out the short video from the keynote below:

The biggest takeaway here is the performance possibilities. AMD’s FSR seems to allow for more performance than Nvidia’s DLSS, and even offers another quality option that DLSS doesn’t offer. So far, there’s Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced, and Performance modes (DLSS doesn't offer an Ultra Quality mode, but does provide an Ultra Performance mode instead).

The demonstration given was with Godfall, running on an RX 6800 XT graphics card. At Native 4K resolution on the Epic Quality preset as well as ray tracing enabled, this GPU was able to deliver 49fps. When enabling FSR on the same graphics settings using the Ultra Quality mode, performance increased by 59% to 78fps.

But the magic doesn’t stop there, as AMD also demonstrated the performance improvements of all FSR Quality modes in Godfall. You can have a look at the table below for a rough outline of what each Quality mode brings in terms of performance gains.

FSR benchmarks FPS %FPS increase Native 4K 49 - Ultra Quality 78 +59% Quality 99 +102% Balanced 124 +153% Performance 150 +206%

Perhaps the most exciting part of AMD’s FSR is its accessibility. Currently, Nvidia’s DLSS is only available on RTX cards, which includes the RTX 20 series and RTX 30 series. That doesn’t leave a lot of options available for gamers, especially when running on older-gen hardware.

Thankfully, AMD FSR is available on much more hardware than Nvidia DLSS, even on hardware that doesn’t support ray tracing or DLSS. This means FSR will be available on RX 6000, RX 5000, RX 500, and RX Vega Series graphics cards as well as all Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics. But that’s not all, as FSR will also be available on GTX 10 series cards, including the GTX 1060.

In the case of Godfall, at 1440p resolution and set to the Epic Quality graphics preset, AMD FSR’s Quality Mode boosted performance by 41% on the GTX 1060 GPU, going from 27fps to 38fps.

FSR will also be available for free and open source to developers, which means it could potentially end up being much more widely adopted and easier to implement than Nvidia DLSS, though it still has to be integrated on a per game basis for now.

Currently, AMD has not yet provided an official list of supported games, but did reveal that “the first patches for games with FSR enabled will be available on June 22nd 2021.” Hopefully that means we’ll see FSR implemented in some select games at that point, although it might just be when the first patches for developers come out, so that they can start implementing the tech from that date. Obviously Godfall will be one of the supported games based on the video above.

Either way we’ll have to wait and see when we can actually get our hands on the tech ourselves and do our own tests to compare performance enhancements and image quality differences. AT the moment, FSR seems to be a little on the blurry side, whilst DLSS just seems like literal magic. Then again, DLSS is now in its 2nd generation, whilst FSR will be launching in 1.0 on June 22nd, so it will undoubtedly get much better in the future.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD FSR? How do you feel about the image quality comparisons above? Do you think AMD’s FSR will beat DLSS? Or will both have their own strengths and weakness? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on