Rejoice for PC gamers, as Nvidia’s catalogue of officially supported games with DLSS is growing. At Nvidia’s Computex 2021 keynote the company unveiled even more titles that will be getting the DLSS treatment soon, including some of the most popular games on PC at the moment.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, and DOOM Eternal are among the 8 new titles that will be getting DLSS support, bringing the total number of DLSS-supported games to over 130 titles. Unfortunately we don’t have an exact time frame from when the updates will drop, though they will be “coming soon”.

Nvidia has released a DLSS comparison video for the popular multiplayer shooter R6 Siege, but they haven’t released one for RDR2 just yet. With the official announcement and reveal of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, we imagine the DLSS implementations will be coming in the next GPU driver update.

The full list of 8 new games now supporting DLSS include:

Additionally, Nvidia also revealed our first look at the upcoming update for DOOM Eternal that will not only include support for DLSS but will also finally see ray tracing added to the game after launch. Considering the game runs incredibly well on hardware already, DLSS and ray tracing together will surely provide some really interesting results.

Of course, the above footage was captured using the recently announced RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, so performance metrics aren’t yet certain for the ray tracing impact and improvements from DLSS (though the above gameplay was recorded without DLSS, so older/worse hardware will probably see much better performance with DLSS enabled).

With the latest DLSS implementations bringing up the total DLSS-supported titles to over 130, AMD has some catching up to do with their recently unveiled FidelityFX Super Resolution. Early results are looking promising at the moment, but we’ll have to wait and see when it finally launches on June 22nd.

What do you think? Are you excited for DLSS support on the games listed above? Which one are you more interested in getting DLSS support? And how do you feel about the ray tracing added in DOOM Eternal? Let us know!

