Nvidia’s recent strategy with the RTX 30 series release is to match the same price for each GPU compared to the previous-gen. But their most recent announcement has changed that formula, and it even looks like Nvidia may have done it at the last minute, at least according to some information that was updated after the announcement yesterday.

Nvidia recently officially revealed the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards at their Computex 2021 keynote. However, one of the major talking points from that reveal was the pricing of the flagship RTX 3080 Ti. Considering Nvidia’s recent strategy with pricing in the new generation of GPUs, it was a little surprising to say the least.

The RTX 2060 cost $349 at launch, so naturally the RTX 3060 also cost $349 (these are for MSRP prices by the way, not taking into account the inflation from the global chip shortage, scalpers and cryptocurrency boom). Both the RTX 2070 and RTX 3070 cost $499 at launch, and the RTX 2080 and RTX 3080 both cost $699 at launch.

Given that the RTX 2080 Ti was $999 at launch then, and the RTX 30 series carrying on with the same pricing strategy, everyone expected the RTX 3080 Ti to also cost $999 MSRP. However, as the recent announcement showed, the new GPU actually costs $1199, a $200 increase of the base RTX 3080.

However, what has been uncovered is that Nvidia may have actually priced the RTX 3080 Ti at $999, but changed it last minute before the announcement. The information comes from Nvidia’s very own Summer of RTX sweepstakes, which sees Nvidia dishing out various gaming hardware prizes to some lucky folks on social media.

In that sweepstake, under the prize pool area, you can actually see that Nvidia themselves wrote the RTX 3080 Ti would be $999 MSRP, and below that added another “bonus” prize of an RTX 3080 Ti plus a custom backplate for $1099.

But shortly after the announcement, Nvidia updated the page to change the RTX 3080 Ti’s MSRP to $1199 instead, with the bonus prize of the GPU + custom backplate increasing to $1299 MSRP. In fact, you can actually go here to an archived version of the web page to check it out yourself.

Now we’re not saying that Nvidia definitely changed the RTX 3080 Ti price last minute, increasing it by $200 likely because of the global chip shortage and scalpers/miners. This could have easily been written up before the official announcement, with the writer having been given a placeholder pricing of $999 based on the previous-gen, but then forgot to update the document after the announcement.

But it is a little suspicious considering the pricing scheme that has been going on recently only to be changed for one GPU. Even the RTX 3070 Ti had a reasonable increase of $100 for the Ti version over the base card, but the RTX 3080 Ti is a whopping $500 more expensive than the RTX 3080.

Then again, early performance benchmarks show the RTX 3080 Ti is on par with the RTX 3090 in terms of performance, but just with less video memory (12GB compared to 24GB) and slightly less CUDA cores. So really, you’re getting 3090 performance for $300 cheaper (at least in terms of MSRP that is, reality may be quite different).

What do you think? Does the RTX 3080 Ti’s MSRP make sense? Or is it way too expensive? Are you interested in getting one? Or has the price turned you off? Let us know!

