CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated cyberpunk action adventure game was met with mixed success late last year. Although the game sold incredibly well and broke PC records, the actual performance of the game was a very different story. Since then CD Projekt Red have now once again reaffirmed their commitment to making it just as players expected it to be.

Back in April, CDPR already stated that they are committed to ‘fixing’ the PC and console versions of Cyberpunk 2077, and now in their latest Q1 earnings report once again reaffirmed that commitment, as well as some interesting news about CDPR’s plans for future games.

“We intend to live up to what we promised our gamers in January,” said President and CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kicinski. “While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers.”

CD Projekt Red recently announced their plans to move onto parallel game development, essentially working on multiple titles at once. Though that will start in 2022 as Kicinski stated, “nearly half” of all developers on CP2077 are still working on the game, fixing bugs and working on new versions like the upcoming next-gen console update.

However, smaller development teams have now already been moved onto pre-production for some new unannounced projects. Though Kicinski did not want to elaborate further, saying they didn’t want to “pre-announce” anything reflecting back to what CDPR said before about re-evaluating their game development strategies including marketing, and announcing games much closer to launch now.

In terms of when we’ll actually hear anything about these new projects, Kicinski stated that the full transformation to parallel development won’t start until 2022, so the end of 2022 at the earliest is when we’ll likely hear anything more about these new projects.

“There are teams, smaller teams, in transformation, preparing to work on such content,” Kicinski said. “Next year is the year when we want to do discrete teams and work full-scale—of course, depending on the project and the different phases on future triple-A content.”

What do you think? Can Cyberpunk 2077 ever live up to what CDPR promised? Do you think its too far gone for CP2077? Or can it redeem itself? Are you excited for upcoming DLCs and expansions? And what do you think their next unannounced projects are? Let us know!

