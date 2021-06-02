After Crytek announced and released the official remaster of the very first Crysis game, some leaks suggested they could be working on remasters for the sequels too (as well as a few other secret projects). After teasing and then pretty much confirming a remaster of the second game, the entire Remastered Trilogy has been officially announced.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will include not just Crysis Remastered, but Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered as well. Presumably the two sequels were not as hard a task as the first game, since they both still look pretty good to this day before getting remastered. You can check out the new teaser trailer below:

As for what exactly will be updated in the remasters? Crytek hasn’t said yet, but you can expect the same updated textures and ray tracing support that the first game’s remaster had at least. All that Crytek have said regarding the remastered trilogy is that they are “enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure.”

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be launching this Fall 2021 on PC and consoles. They are simply the single-player remasters, so unfortunately multiplayer will not be included. Considering the first Crysis Remastered launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive, you can bet the Remastered Trilogy will also be an EGS exclusive.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy? Which one is your favorite Crysis game? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on