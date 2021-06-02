Ubisoft recently officially revealed their next instalment in the Far Cry franchise, taking players to the tropical island of Yara and experiencing guerilla warfare during a time of revolution. Recently, some of the developers gathered for an AMA on Reddit, revealing a few interesting tidbits of information regarding the upcoming sequel.

Far Cry 6 is officially launching on October 7th, but some gameplay elements you may have come to expect from the series won’t actually be there. For starters, one of the most iconic features of a Far Cry game is its map editor, which was expanded into an Arcade Mode in Far Cry 5. Unfortunately for fans of the series, FC6 will not include a map editor or Arcade Mode this time round.

“No, Arcade will not come back,” said Alexandre Letendre, Game Director for Far Cry 6. “Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”

Other omissions include fan favorite character Hurk since “in the context of Yara we wanted to mainly spotlight characters from the region, so Hurk will be on other adventures during the time of Far Cry 6.”

For fans of the fun and varied takedowns you had in older Far Cry games, takedowns are back in FC6 and better than ever with new and stylish animations. The entire game is also fully playable in co-op with the tether system like in FC5 and Far Cry: New Dawn. Finally, there will also be a lot of player choice when it comes to story progression:

“You will be able to approach the story however you like, no matter where you are on the map, which will give you freedom to explore Yara at your own pace. But we also ensured new ways that players will experience the larger narrative - the struggle between Dani and Libertad against Anton. This includes having moments with Anton and Diego where Dani isn’t actually there - so you can see Anton and Diego’s perspective of the revolution as if you were in the room right next to them.”

Other than that, Far Cry 6 is looking to be the biggest Far Cry game to date with a truly huge map. Only time will tell if that map is interesting enough to explore though, and hopefully we’ll get more news and info before the game launches on October 7th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Far Cry 6? Will you miss the map editor/Arcade Mode? What changes would you like to see in the sequel compared to the previous games? And what’s your favorite Far Cry game so far? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on