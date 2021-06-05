The time is nigh, as we are just a week away from the coveted E3 Summer showcase event that everyone is waiting for. After last year's E3 was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show is back in full force and fully digital this time round. But with a week to go and little information about what will be revealed, we wanted to know from you guys what are your E3 2021 gaming predictions?

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s E3, namely because last year saw so many game delays due to the pandemic that surely some of them have been pushed back and to be shown this year instead right? It’s also been a pretty dry season because of those delays, with only a handful of games coming out that actually seem worthwhile.

Among the official attendees for E3 2021 and the rest of Summer Games showcases are Xbox (and Bethesda), Nintendo, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros, Koch Media, Capcom, Activision, Bandai Namco, Sega, and Gearbox. Of course, once again Sony is no longer attending E3 itself, same as EA and Activision Blizzard, though EA is holding their own EA Play showcase in July.

So apart from some Xbox and Bethesda games that have been teased and/or confirmed for their joint showcase, including Halo Infinite and Starfield, there isn’t really a whole lot we expect to see.

Ubisoft recently revealed that they will be showing more of Far Cry 6, as well as finally giving us a good look at Rainbow Six: Quarantine. But in terms of other new reveals? There's not a whole lot that we know about, except some upcoming updates for AC Valhalla and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Maybe we'll get to see some more of their upcoming The Division game? Maybe even a bit of Beyond Good & Evil 2?

Apart from that though there isn’t a whole lot we know we can expect, which is why this is where the speculation and predictions come in. What games are you hoping to see at the event? What new games do you think we’ll see? What are you hoping to see more of? Who will steal the show? Let’s debate!

