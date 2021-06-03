Sony was once a powerhouse for exclusive content on their platform, launching dozens of titles that you couldn’t play anywhere else except for their own PlayStation console. Recently that’s been changing, and a new interview with PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst revealed they will continue to invest in PC, but PlayStation will still remain the best platform to play their 1st party titles at launch.

Speaking in a recent interview, Hulst provided more insight into what’s planned for PlayStation Studios, and briefly touched on the future of PC releases as well. When asked “[how does] PC fit into the worldview of PlayStation Studios moving forward?” Hulst replied:

“We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.”

Taking a look at any of the comments or internet forums will for sure tell you that there are hundreds of thousands of gamers thirsty for some of those PS exclusives to come to PC. Their first official AAA release on PC was Horizon: Zero Dawn, which did very well despite some launch issues. Days Gone also released shortly afterwards, to much success as well.

But for fans who were hoping Sony would start stepping up their production speed on getting PC ports done as soon as possible might be a little disappointed, as Sony’s first and foremost focus is still the PlayStation console.

“I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release.”

“And I hope that a new set of fans can and will enjoy that title. And that’s the goal — we want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built. Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

That makes a lot of sense from Sony’s perspective, who have always valued their own ecosystem more than anyone else’s. Keeping players on their PlayStation consoles is their top priority, whilst making some extra money from a PC release will come after.

The good news is that the way Hulst puts it, so far Sony has been porting over games that have already launched years ago on PlayStation, but from the sounds of it Sony will also prepare to bring upcoming new games that haven't released yet to PC as well in the future, maybe like Horizon Forbidden West? Or the next God of War?

As for what’s next from PlayStation Studios on PC? Hulst didn’t get any details, but based on a recent leak by Sony themselves, it looks like Uncharted 4 might be the next game to come to PC. After that, there’s at least another 15 unannounced games that Sony plans to bring to PC, which we’ll no doubt hear more about at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited for more PlayStation games coming to PC? How long do you think it will take for Sony to port PlayStation games to PC after launch? Let us know!

