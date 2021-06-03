As PC gamers most of us will be rocking the Windows Operating System, and considering the latest version, Windows 10, is now 6 years old we’re pretty much due an update. Thankfully Microsoft will be showcasing just that with the “next generation” of Windows to be revealed on June 24th.

Whether you’re on Windows 10, Windows 7, or even earlier, the prospect of the next version of Windows is exciting to say the least. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella recently said that the “next generation of Windows” is currently in development, and our first look at it will begin during a livestream on June 24th.

There’s very little detail on what we can expect for Windows 11 (or whatever Microsoft will call it now, maybe ‘Windows Next’?), but Nadella did say that it is “one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade” during the recent Microsoft Build Conference. Of course, whether anyone will actually update this time is another question.

You can tune into the Microsoft Event on June 24th for your first look at the next generation of Windows here. The reveal will start at 8am PT for those on the US East Coast like Los Angeles, or 11am ET for those on the US East Coast like New York. For the UK that will be 4pm, or 5pm for residents in Central Europe. And for those living in Australia you can tune in at 1am on June 25th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next generation of Windows? Which version are you using now? And will you update to the new version when it’s out? Or will you wait a while first? Let us know!

