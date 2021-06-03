Denuvo DRM is quite the controversial topic these days, browsing any internet forum or comments section for a game that requires DRM will be filled with a blazen of keyboard soldiers touting 'Denuvo = No buy'. Thankfully, Capcom’s biggest hit on Steam has just removed their Denuvo anti-tamper DRM.

Capcom has just removed Denuvo from Monster Hunter World in their latest system data update (Patch 15.11.01). As is usually the case, the information was first spotted on SteamDB, and sure enough, taking a look at the official Steam product page shows no signs of Denuvo DRM.

In fact, taking a trip using the Wayback Machine we can see that MHW’s Steam page once said “Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-tamper 5 different PC within a day machine activation limit”, but now it now longer says it anywhere.

It makes sense considering it has been out for nearly 3 years now, meaning the risk of pirating it is much lower, and an extra flow of income from users who have been waiting for it to be removed. Well, now it has been removed, so Denuvo haters rejoice! Maybe we can get a release on GOG soon then?

What do you think? Have you been waiting for Denuvo to be removed from Monster Hunter World? How often do you buy games with DRM? Do you try to avoid them? Or is it only for certain games? Or do you not care about it? Let us know!

