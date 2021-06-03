Today is the day as Nvidia is launching their first high-end RTX 30 Ti model with the RTX 3080 Ti. It may be going on sale later today, but the GPU that is launching a week after is also quite exciting. Although reviews for that one are not expected until next week at some point, some benchmarks have already leaked online.

The RTX 3070 Ti is not due to launch until June 10th, with reviews expected to release a day before on June 9th. However, our trusty friend and benchmarking tool Ashes of the Singularity has once again leaked the performance benchmarks of the upcoming graphics card, and it looks to be almost as fast as an RTX 3080.

RTX 3070 Ti specs

Card Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory (GB) TDP (W) Price (USD) Release date RTX 3070 Ti 1.58 1.77 6144 48 GDDR6X 8 290W $599 June 10th, 2021 RTX 3070 1.50 1.73 5888 46 GDDR6 220W $499 Oct 29th, 2020

Specs for the RTX 3070 Ti show a decent upgrade over the base RTX 3070, with more CUDA cores, faster clock speeds, and higher memory bandwidth as well as an upgraded memory type. Memory capacity itself hasn’t changed at all though which is a bit disappointing but considering the global chip shortage going on at the moment, cramming more memory onto it will only make it more expensive and less availability.

RTX 3070 Ti benchmarks

Now let’s get onto the good stuff - what we’re all here to look at - the benchmarks themselves. Using a Ryzen 9 3900X processor and 32GB of system memory, the RTX 3070 Ti was tested at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions using the High graphics preset. Unfortunately since it’s not on the Crazy preset we can’t get a direct 1:1 comparison for all the results, but can make some educated judgements based on other data.

The RTX 3070 Ti managed to deliver 105fps at 1080p (10500 score), 102fps at 1440p (10200 score), as well as 90fps at 4K (8800 score). Since this is the High preset and not Crazy, we can’t get a direct comparison between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 Ti, but looking at results for the RTX 3080 we can see that the scores are very similar on slightly different setups.

Based on some educated guesses we can presume the RTX 3070 Ti is roughly 10% slower than an RTX 3080, and comparing against the base RTX 3070 we can see there is around a 10% performance increase for the Ti model. The RTX 3070 itself is around 20% slower than an RTX 3080.

Considering the RTX 3070 retails for $499 and the RTX 3080 costs $699 MSRP, the RTX 3070 Ti sits in the middle at $599 so provides an obvious middle ground between the two. But if you could get 3080 performance for $100 then that sounds like a good win right?

Well, if only you could actually buy it at MSRP, but on the plus side that means the RTX 3070 Ti will still likely be a lot cheaper than buying an RTX 3080 at the moment. What a time to be alive.

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an RTX 3070 Ti? What do you think of the performance benchmarks above? How much do you think the RTX 3070 Ti will actually retail for considering inflated GPU prices? Let us know!

