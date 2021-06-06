Riot’s latest competitive multiplayer shooter has seen major success since its launch last year, and even had their 1 year anniversary the other day. In celebration of the anniversary and achieving 14 million players online, Riot also announced that it will be coming to Mobile platforms in the future.

“An average of more than 14 million PC players from around the world log on each month to play” said Riot Games. That may seem like a lot already, but is exponentially more impressive when you take into account its own competitors. Valorant is very much a spin on one of the most popular competitive shooters around, Counter-Strike, and has managed to gain over half the playerbase in just 1 year already.

For comparison, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive recorded under 27 million players last month (26,961,867 unique players to be specific), and considering the series has been around since 1999 that is incredibly impressive for a brand new shooter on the scene. But elevating that even more would be the mobile version.

Valorant Mobile will be one of the first competitive multiplayer shooters on mobile platforms that isn’t a Battle Royale, so it's fair to say that they will be cornering the market in that regard. It has also had a relatively healthy eSports scene, which is only growing as the entire community does too.

What do you think? Have you been playing Valorant? What do you think of it? Are you interested in a mobile version? Let us know!

