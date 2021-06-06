The upcoming Cyberpunk Action RPG is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated titles of the year, not only in the wake of another Cyberpunk action game that came out recently, but because it looks pretty damn good too. Now it is set to look even better thanks to some fancy new graphics features.

Publisher Curve Digital recently unveiled that The Ascent would include official support for ray tracing and DLSS to get the best graphics and the best performance. They also released a short gameplay trailer showcasing the fancy ray traced effects in all their glory, check it out:

The Ascent is launching July 29th on PC via Steam and Xbox consoles, but it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day 1 on both platforms as well. If you want to pre-order it though there’s currently a 10% discount on Steam.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Ascent? What other Action RPGs are your favorite? Let us know!