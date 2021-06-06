There’s a lot of MMOs these days, and with so many to choose from its quite hard to even tell the differences between them. Well, some ex-Riot Games devs formed their own games studio, and after 3 years have unveiled their very first debut title: a cosy MMO that emphasises more on community and socialising than the actual fighty bit.

Palia is the new MMO from Singularity 6 - a studio that was founded by Aidan Karabaich and Anthony Leung, formerly developers at Riot Games - and seems to be quite different from other MMOs out there. You can build and decorate your own homes with over 1000 decor items at launch. Check out the trailer below:

“Set in a beautiful and inviting fantasy world, Palia is a community simulation massively multiplayer online (MMO) game where players can build a home and life, meet and befriend a compelling cast of characters, and experience an evolving narrative with other players,” the description reads.

It has the Fortnite cartoonish art style (hell it even has gliders right at the end of the trailer), and although it focuses a lot more on community and socializing aspects, there will clearly be some form of combat as evident by the characters carrying bows and a fishing net at the end.

Pre-Alpha for Palia is beginning this Summer, so if you want to get a chance at playing it during that time you can sign up and register here.

What do you think? Are you excited for Palia? What MMO do you play the most now? What draws you to Palia compared to other MMOs? And what would you like to see differently from them in Palia? Let us know!