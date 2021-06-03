Following on from last week’s free game on the Epic Games Store, the next ‘Mystery’ title has been officially revealed, and if you’ve been enjoying the hot weather recently then hopefully this one will help you feel a little bit cooler in the impending heatwaves. That’s right, Frostpunk is free to keep on the Epic Games Store this week.

As part of their annual MEGA sale, Epic Games has been giving away free games every week, the catch is that Epic won’t reveal what they are until they’re available. Last year crashed the store when Grand Theft Auto 5 was free, but so far nothing like that has happened this year. Though you can currently get unlimited $10 coupons in the sale!

“Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, you have to manage its infrastructure and people to ensure your society's survival. What will you do when pushed to breaking point? Who will you become in the process?”

So that’s it for this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store! Once again, next week’s title is a total mystery, so let us know what you think Epic might be giving away next! And if there were any great deals you managed to find in the MEGA sale going on at the moment.

What do you think? Are you excited for your free copy of Frostpunk? Have you been waiting to get it? Or have you already played it? What are your thoughts on the free game lineup so far? Let us know!