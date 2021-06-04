Back in February this year CD Projekt Red announced they had been the victim of a cyber attack that saw countless documents and game data stolen and threatened to be leaked online. Part of that data was the source code for various IPs from CDPR, and it now looks to have been leaked online.

Previously, the hackers demanded some sort of agreement from CD Projekt Red or they would leak the data. After the Polish developer refused to give in to their demands, the hackers then proceeded to try and auction off the data online, which included the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, The Witcher 3 next-gen version, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

However, the auction was cancelled when an unknown party apparently offered the hackers a satisfactory deal for the code, under the condition of no further distribution. But since then the data has now been made publicly available for anyone who donates a certain amount of money.

The leaked data includes the source code and assets for each game, and thankfully does not include any personal data from employees. The leak also includes the development kits for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X consoles.

Now what does this mean for us? Well it’s hard to tell when you’re not an IT engineer and everyone online seems to think they are. As far as we can gather there is no harm that can come from this if you just play the games normally, or play on a console normally.

Whilst game source code could potentially open up vulnerabilities whilst playing the game, this would only be significant if they were multiplayer. Viruses and hacks could also be injected through mods, but most official mod sites prevent files with viruses and there are much more efficient ways of hacking into one’s system than injecting it through a mod.

As for the console SDKs? Don’t get your hopes up for PlayStation 5 mods or an official emulator anytime soon. It seems those files are just there to prove their legitimacy, but other than that won’t be able to affect you as a console user. We could be wrong about that but that is based on information we could find online.

CD Projekt Red has yet to comment on the matter above, but it’s fair to say that this is not looking good for them. If you have any insight into how this data could affect players and developers alike, do let us know in the Discussion area below!

What do you think? How will this affect developers inside and out of CDPR? How will it affect players? Let us know!