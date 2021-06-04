We are just over a week away from the highly anticipated gaming event known as E3 2021, and after last year’s event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic many fans are excited for this year’s show. Well, now the ESA has confirmed the official schedule for the entire weekend and when exactly everything will happen.

E3 2021’s official attendees includes Ubisoft, Gearbox Entertainment, Xbox (and Bethesda), Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Nintendo, and Bandai Namco. Whilst the ESA stated that exact timings for each conference are subject to change, the entire show will end with an official awards show.

Of course, you’re here for the exciting part. So let’s move onto the interesting stuff, the official E3 2021 schedule itself…

E3 2021 schedule overview

Saturday, June 12: broadcast pre-show starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Sunday, June 13: broadcast pre-show starts at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET

Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from SQUARE ENIX, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games, Back 4 Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14: broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom will take place, as well as a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Panel Discussion from Take-Two Interactive throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Tuesday, June 15: broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

BANDAI NAMCO, Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have focused events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

Fans are now able to register for the official E3 2021 portal and app, which will have access to all the latest news and information from the entire show, plus videos, live broadcasts, and many extra features exclusive to the portal/app.

What do you think? Are you excited for E3 2021? Whose showcase are you most excited for? Will you be registering for the E3 2021 portal/app? Or will you just watch the live broadcasts online? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on