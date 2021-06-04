As the hype for E3 2021 builds up, the ESA recently revealed the official E3 2021 schedule, giving us an idea for when exactly each showcase will take place. Although Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda joint conference may be one of the biggest, both Ubisoft and Square Enix have teased some upcoming reveals at their own showcases.

Ubisoft will be having their showcase on Saturday June 12th, the first day of E3 2021. Whilst Square Enix will be hosting theirs the day after, on Sunday June 13th. As for what exactly both will be showing at their conferences is unknown, but both have teased what we might expect, including a new peak at Rainbow Six: Quarantine from Ubisoft.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s pre-show will begin at 11am PT (2pm ET / 7pm BST) and will be “featuring content about the latest news and upcoming updates from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more from the teams at Ubisoft, while the clock counts down to the main show.”

The main show itself begins an hour later at 12pm PT (3pm ET / 8pm BST) and will include “big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and some surprises that you won’t want to miss. Catch all the details about the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time.”

Obviously the exciting part there is a new look at Rainbow Six Quarantine, which was previously delayed indefinitely before being assured it would release before September 2021. Then again, they said the same about Far Cry 6, and that game is now launching on October 7th.

Speaking of Far Cry 6, it looks like we’ll be getting another look at the island of Yara, plus more information on the upcoming Riders Republic, as well as Live updates for Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Rainbow Six: Siege. There’s also mention of updates regarding Ubisoft’s Film & Television projects including TV series Mythic Quest, the upcoming movie Werewolves Within, and more.

Finally, the post-show will begin at 1pm PT (4pm ET / 9pm BST) and will just include news and announcements for R6 Siege as well as “deeper insight into the announcements from the main show.” There’ll also be some exclusive Fan Charms via Twitch Drops apparently.

Square Enix

Square Enix’s debrief on their own E3 2021 show is a little less meaty than Ubisoft’s, who seems to have pretty much confirmed most of what they will be showing at the event. Square Enix on the other hand just gave us the nitty gritty stuff, including the official reveal of a new game from Eidos-Montreal.

They have kept a lot of other surprises under wraps obviously, but so far we have the following information confirmed to be revealed at the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase:

The world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal

An exciting update on BABYLON’S FALL

New details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events

A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

The most important information there is the new game reveal from Eidos-Montreal, who are better known as the developers of the hit Tomb Raider and Deus Ex game franchises. However, they were also tasked with helping Crystal Dynamics on Marvel's Avengers, reportedly cancelling the Deus Ex series in order to do so.

So the question remains: what are they working on? Well, rumors are pointing towards another Marvel-themed game, but this one may seem a little more focused than the highly divisive Marvels Avengers. According to rumors, it could be a Guardians of the Galaxy game.

There’s also the rumor of a soulslike Final Fantasy game known as Final Fantasy Origin, but understandably Square Enix did not divulge into information on that game as it has yet to be officially announced.

The Square Enix showcase will start on June 13th at 12:15pm PT (3:15pm ET / 8:15pm BST) and will last for around 40 minutes.

What do you think? Are you excited for E3 2021? What else could Ubisoft and Square Enix be revealing? And which one are you more excited for? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on