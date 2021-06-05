It seems that just as there will always be death and taxes in our lives, so too will the Warhammer 40K scene keep on making video games. The great thing about them is they are always incredibly diverse in gameplay, but arguably the best remain those with a tactical approach.

In comes Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, a new Tactical RPG from the Publisher Frontier Foundry in collaboration with developer Complex Games. We don’t have a huge amount of details yet, but you can check out the teaser reveal trailer below as we wait for even more news later in the year:

“Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, in this fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Root out and purge a galaxy-spanning plague in a cinematic, story-driven campaign, using the tactics and talents of your own personalised squad of Daemonhunters.”

It’s all the typical Warhammer 40K-ness you can chew, and the cinematic above is quintessntial Warhammer 40K CGI goodness. Although cinematic trailers are mostly despised by the gaming community, I can never take my eyes off of these cinematics because they just look so damn good.

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters is set to release sometime in 2022 on Steam as well as the Epic Games Store, with a full cinematic trailer reveal coming later this year in August 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Warhammer 40K Daemonhunters? What’s your favorite Warhammer 40K game so far? Let us know!