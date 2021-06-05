News regarding reveals at E3 2021 are coming in hot and fast, with lots of information confirming what will be shown or even leaks for potential reveals popping up everywhere online. The latest piece of news comes from Deep Silver, who instead of confirming what will be shown at E3 instead confirmed what they won’t be in order to keep expectations in check.

In some recent tweets, Deep Silver said that we shouldn’t expect any news regarding Dead Island 2, Saints Row 5, Metro 4, or even the recently announced Timesplitters 4 game at E3 2021 or any of the other Summer Games showcases around E3.

“Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th,” Publisher Deep Silver said on Twitter. “To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share.”

That may be disappointing news for some who were expecting some big reveals this year since last year’s E3 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple games were delayed also due to the pandemic. Though parent company Koch Media is making an announcement on June 11th and so some big reveals could still come out of it right?

You can tune into the Koch Media event on June 11th at 12pm PDT (3pm ET / 8pm BST).

