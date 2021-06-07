The Action Comedy series No More Heroes was once exclusive to the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Switch console platforms, but Suda51's cult classic series is finally making its way to the PC platform, and with not that long of a wait either as both games will be launching on June 9th.

The No More Heroes games may be a little tough to explain with a straight face, but they are infamously known for their lewd and crude humor. Both games, No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, are releasing on Steam soon, and here you can check out the official PC system requirements...

No More Heroes (1 and 2) minimum system requirements

No More Heroes (1 and 2) recommended system requirements

No More Heroes will require Radeon RX 570 4GB graphics card with a Core i5-4670 3.4GHz or Ryzen R5 1500X processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the No More Heroes rec specs and get 60FPS. Don't try and play No More Heroes without 8 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. No More Heroes needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11. We suggest a 7 year old PC to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the No More Heroes System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the No More Heroes GPU benchmark chart and we also have a No More Heroes Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.