CD projekt Red’s latest video game release had a bit of a troubled launch last year. After 3 major delays it was finally released in December to some divisive reception. But however you feel about the launch of Cyberpunk last year, a recent leak showcases a Pre-Alpha gameplay build from 2013 with a very different look.

It has been reported that although the infamous teaser trailer released in 2013, development on Cyberpunk 2077 apparently didn’t start properly until 2016. That makes sense considering CDPR was not doing parallel development at that time - as they are now - and The Witcher 3 launched in 2015.

So judging by that, this Pre-Alpha build was likely just an internal development in order to get the feeling of what CP2077 was going to be like and try out different styles. As we know now, the game was released exclusively in a first person perspective, which was very different from CDPR’s previous releases and even this Pre-Alpha build.

One thing that stood out in the gameplay above is how much interactivity is present in the apartment alone - very reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2’s game design, which launched 5 years later - which is something that was heavily criticized on the game’s release.

Now obviously this Pre-Alpha build has not yet been confirmed by anyone officially, but it was also leaked alongside some internal bug montage videos that were created by some of the developers and called “Cyber ElBuggado 2020”. That video shows some very early gameplay prototypes that could only have been accessed by developers themselves, so the likelihood of the above Pre-Alpha gameplay being real is pretty high.

What do you think? How do you feel about the Pre-Alpha gameplay build? What did you like about it? And what do you think of the internal bug montage? Let us know!