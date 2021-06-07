With the global chip shortage providing a lot of uncertainty in the PC hardware industry, AMD has yet to release an official roadmap for their next highly anticipated architectures for both their Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen processors. Thankfully, a new leak suggests the next generation of both will be launching around the same time in Q4 2022.

Since it is reported that AMD has cancelled the Ryzen 6000 series due to the chip shortage, it seems that both the Radeon GPU and Ryzen CPU numbering schemes have now caught up with each other as the RX 7000 and Ryzen 7000 series will apparently be launching around the same time.

That’s according to a well know insider known as @Broly_X1 who recently said that “RDNA3 and ZEN4 will be launched around the same time. RDNA3 will tape out later this year,” shortly afterwards replying with “Q4 2022” suggesting the launch time of both new lineups.

RDNA3 and Zen 4 are of course the new architectures for AMD’s next-gen products, RDNA2 being what powers the recent RX 6000 series graphics cards, and the Zen 3 architecture behind the Ryzen 5000 processors.

Broly_X1 is a very well known insider who has previously leaked AMD’s internal roadmaps before, released accurate information from AMD’s Computex keynote before it even aired, and even mentioned the new Radeon Pro launch before AMD officially announced it. So it seems like their sources can be trusted.

As mentioned earlier, we have not received an official roadmap from AMD for quite a while, with previous roadmaps showing a rather ambiguous timeline up to the year 2022 for both Zen 4 and RDNA3, so the Q4 2022 launch makes sense. AMD has also operated on a biennial release for a while now, launching a new generation of GPUs and CPUs every 2 years, and the last generation released at the end of 2020.

So it all lines up quite well and does make sense from AMD’s point of view. However, that also means we may not be getting anymore major releases until then, though Broly_X1 reckons we could be seeing a Zen 3 XT refresh in early 2022 to tide us over until the Ryzen 7000 series.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD’s next generation of GPUs and CPUs? What are your performance predictions? And how do you feel about a Zen 3 XT refresh? Let us know your thoughts!

