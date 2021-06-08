Ubisoft will be holding their very own Ubisoft Forward event this weekend during the E3 2021 lineup, and so far they have been confirming what will be shown off at the presentation. However, this time they have revealed what won’t be shown at the event, which may be disappointing to fans of the Prince of Persia series.

After multiple delays last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft has confirmed that the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be at E3 2021. Furthermore, it is not expected to launch until 2022 now, which is a very long delay for a game that was supposedly very close to being finished.

“Hello Prince of Persia fans!” says the statement. “Ubisoft Forward is around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have shown us in the past year.”

“As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready.”

“Until then, we wanted to express our appreciation for your continuous support, as well as your patience with us on our journey. We're looking forward to the moment when we will be able to share more with you!”

The Prince of Persia Remake was originally supposed to release in January this year, but was delayed by 2 months to a March 18th release before finally getting delayed indefinitely. The COVID-19 pandemic is most likely the main culprit, but fan backlash from the first reveal may also be a factor for why it’s taking so long.

So unfortunately don’t expect the Remake at the Ubisoft Forward event this weekend during E3 2021 or at any of the other Summer gaming showcases. We’ll likely hear more at some point this year, but at least we can still expect Far Cry 6 and the newly renamed Rainbow Six Extraction this weekend.

