E3 2021 is right around the corner, but that’s not the only major gaming showcase happening this week, which is ultimately a little bit confusing to be honest. Thankfully, we have compiled each major gaming showcase happening this week including E3 and all the other Summer events and where, when, and how to watch them all.
The biggest event happening this week is obviously E3 2021, which will be starting this weekend and include shows from Ubisoft, Xbox (and Bethesda), Square Enix, and more. But there’s also a couple other shows starting before, during, and after E3 takes place.
If you’re planning to watch them all then make sure you have a lot of free time this week, but if you want to plan out all the most important ones you want to catch then check the list below and mark your calendars. But first here’s a short breakdown at a quick glance:
June 9th
- Battlefield 6 reveal
June 10th
- Summer Game Fest
June 11th
- Netflix Geeked Week
- Koch Primetime
- IGN Expo
June 12th
- Guerilla Collective
- Ubisoft Forward
- Devolver Direct
- Gearbox Entertainment
June 13th
- Xbox and Bethesda
- Square Enix
- PC Gaming Show
- Future Games Show
- Warner Brothers Games
June 14th
- Capcom
- Take-Two Interactive
- Freedom Games
- Razer
June 15th
- Nintendo Direct
- Bandai Namco
July 6th
- Nacon Connect
July 22nd
- EA Play Live
Some events have not been fully confirmed for what time yet, so we’ll be updating this list as the information is revealed. But without further ado, here’s the official full schedule for E3 2021 and all the other major gaming announcements happening this Summer:
--------------
Battlefield 6 reveal
Where: YouTube
When: 7am PT, June 9th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|4pm
|12am
|Date
|June 9th
|June 10th
--------------
Summer Game Fest
When: 11am PT, June 10th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|8pm
|4am
|Date
|June 10th
|June 11th
--------------
Netflix Geeked Week
Where: Twitch
When: 9am PT, June 11th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|9am
|12pm
|5pm
|6pm
|2am
|Date
|June 11th
|June 12th
--------------
Koch Primetime
Where: Twitch
When: 12pm PT, June 11th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|9pm
|5am
|Date
|June 11th
|June 12th
--------------
IGN Expo
When: 1pm, June 11th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|1pm
|4pm
|9pm
|10pm
|6am
|Date
|June 11th
|June 12th
--------------
Guerilla Collective
Where: Twitch
When: 8am PT, June 12th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|8am
|11am
|4pm
|5pm
|1am
|Date
|June 12th
|June 13th
--------------
Ubisoft Forward
When: 12pm PT, June 12th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|9pm
|5am
|Date
|June 12th
|June 13th
--------------
Devolver Direct
When: 1:30pm PT, June 12th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|1:30pm
|4:30pm
|9:30pm
|10:30pm
|6:30am
|Date
|June 12th
|June 13th
--------------
Gearbox Entertainment
Where: Twitch
When: 2pm PT, June 12th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
|11pm
|7am
|Date
|June 12th
|June 13th
--------------
Xbox and Bethesda
When: 10am PT, June 13th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|7pm
|3am
|Date
|June 13th
|June 14th
--------------
Square Enix
When: 12:15pm PT, June 13th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|12:15pm
|3:15pm
|8:15pm
|9:15pm
|5:15pm
|Date
|June 13th
|June 14th
--------------
PC Gaming Show
When: 2:30pm PT, June 13th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|2:30pm
|5:30pm
|10:30pm
|11:30pm
|7:30am
|Date
|June 13th
|June 14th
--------------
Future Games Show
When: 4pm PT, June 13th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|4pm
|7pm
|12am
|1am
|9am
|Date
|June 13th
|June 14th
--------------
Warner Brothers Games
Where: Twitch
When: TBD, June 13th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|TBD
|Date
|June 13th
--------------
Capcom
When: TBD, June 14th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|TBD
|Date
|June 14th
--------------
Take-Two Interactive
When: TBD, June 14th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|TBD
|Date
|June 14th
--------------
Freedom Games
When: 12:30pm PT, June 14th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|12:30pm
|3:30pm
|8:30pm
|9:30pm
|5:30am
|Date
|June 14th
|June 15th
--------------
Razer
When: 3pm PT, June 14th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|12am
|8am
|Date
|June 14th
|June 15th
--------------
Nintendo Direct
When: 9am PT, June 15th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|9am
|12pm
|5pm
|6pm
|2am
|Date
|June 15th
|June 16th
--------------
Bandai Namco
When: TBD, June 15th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|TBD
|Date
|June 15th
--------------
Nacon Connect
When: 10am PT, July 6th
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
|7pm
|3am
|Date
|July 6th
|July 7th
--------------
EA Play Live
When: TBD, July 22nd
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|AEDT
|Time
|TBD
|Date
|July 22nd
--------------
So that’s it for the full schedule of all the major gaming showcases happening this Summer, including E3 2021. Which one are you excited for the most? And which ones will you be tuning in to watch live? Let us know!