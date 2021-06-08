E3 2021 is right around the corner, but that’s not the only major gaming showcase happening this week, which is ultimately a little bit confusing to be honest. Thankfully, we have compiled each major gaming showcase happening this week including E3 and all the other Summer events and where, when, and how to watch them all.

The biggest event happening this week is obviously E3 2021, which will be starting this weekend and include shows from Ubisoft, Xbox (and Bethesda), Square Enix, and more. But there’s also a couple other shows starting before, during, and after E3 takes place.

If you’re planning to watch them all then make sure you have a lot of free time this week, but if you want to plan out all the most important ones you want to catch then check the list below and mark your calendars. But first here’s a short breakdown at a quick glance:

June 9th

Battlefield 6 reveal

June 10th

Summer Game Fest

June 11th

Netflix Geeked Week

Koch Primetime

IGN Expo

June 12th

Guerilla Collective

Ubisoft Forward

Devolver Direct

Gearbox Entertainment

June 13th

Xbox and Bethesda

Square Enix

PC Gaming Show

Future Games Show

Warner Brothers Games

June 14th

Capcom

Take-Two Interactive

Freedom Games

Razer

June 15th

Nintendo Direct

Bandai Namco

July 6th

Nacon Connect

July 22nd

EA Play Live

Some events have not been fully confirmed for what time yet, so we’ll be updating this list as the information is revealed. But without further ado, here’s the official full schedule for E3 2021 and all the other major gaming announcements happening this Summer:

Battlefield 6 reveal

Where: YouTube

When: 7am PT, June 9th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 7am 10am 3pm 4pm 12am Date June 9th June 10th

Summer Game Fest

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 11am PT, June 10th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 11am 2pm 7pm 8pm 4am Date June 10th June 11th

Netflix Geeked Week

Where: Twitch

When: 9am PT, June 11th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 9am 12pm 5pm 6pm 2am Date June 11th June 12th

Koch Primetime

Where: Twitch

When: 12pm PT, June 11th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 12pm 3pm 8pm 9pm 5am Date June 11th June 12th

IGN Expo

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 1pm, June 11th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 1pm 4pm 9pm 10pm 6am Date June 11th June 12th

Guerilla Collective

Where: Twitch

When: 8am PT, June 12th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 8am 11am 4pm 5pm 1am Date June 12th June 13th

Ubisoft Forward

Where: Twitch / Ubisoft

When: 12pm PT, June 12th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 12pm 3pm 8pm 9pm 5am Date June 12th June 13th

Devolver Direct

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 1:30pm PT, June 12th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm 10:30pm 6:30am Date June 12th June 13th

Gearbox Entertainment

Where: Twitch

When: 2pm PT, June 12th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 2pm 5pm 10pm 11pm 7am Date June 12th June 13th

Xbox and Bethesda

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 10am PT, June 13th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 10am 1pm 6pm 7pm 3am Date June 13th June 14th

Square Enix

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 12:15pm PT, June 13th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 12:15pm 3:15pm 8:15pm 9:15pm 5:15pm Date June 13th June 14th

PC Gaming Show

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 2:30pm PT, June 13th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 2:30pm 5:30pm 10:30pm 11:30pm 7:30am Date June 13th June 14th

Future Games Show

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 4pm PT, June 13th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 4pm 7pm 12am 1am 9am Date June 13th June 14th

Warner Brothers Games

Where: Twitch

When: TBD, June 13th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time TBD Date June 13th

Capcom

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: TBD, June 14th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time TBD Date June 14th

Take-Two Interactive

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: TBD, June 14th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time TBD Date June 14th

Freedom Games

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 12:30pm PT, June 14th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 12:30pm 3:30pm 8:30pm 9:30pm 5:30am Date June 14th June 15th

Razer

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 3pm PT, June 14th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 3pm 6pm 11pm 12am 8am Date June 14th June 15th

Nintendo Direct

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 9am PT, June 15th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 9am 12pm 5pm 6pm 2am Date June 15th June 16th

Bandai Namco

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: TBD, June 15th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time TBD Date June 15th

Nacon Connect

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: 10am PT, July 6th

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 10am 1pm 6pm 7pm 3am Date July 6th July 7th

EA Play Live

Where: YouTube / Twitch

When: TBD, July 22nd

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time TBD Date July 22nd

So that’s it for the full schedule of all the major gaming showcases happening this Summer, including E3 2021. Which one are you excited for the most? And which ones will you be tuning in to watch live? Let us know!