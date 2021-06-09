AMD has been teasing their new generation of workstation graphics cards for a while now, but recently they have finally officially revealed the new Radeon Pro W6000 series with 2 GPUs for the desktop and 1 GPU for mobile variants, all featuring the new RDNA2 architecture that powers the RX 6000 series gaming graphics cards.

The W6000 series includes the Radeon Pro W6800, Radeon Pro W6600, and the Radeon Pro W6600M. The W6800 is of course the flagship model of the series featuring the top-end Navi 21 GPU, whilst the W6600 and W6600M both use the Navi 23 GPU. Here’s the full specs of the new lineup:

Radeon Pro W6000 series specs

Compute Units / Cores Compute Rate (FP32) Compute Rate (FP16) Memory Bus Width Memory Bandwidth TDP Price (MSRP) Release date Radeon Pro W6800 60 / 3840 19.25 TFLOPs 35.66 TFLOPs 32GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 GB/s 250W $2249 June 8th 2021 Radeon Pro W6600 28 / 1792 10.40 TFLOPs 20.8 TFLOPs 8GB GDDR6 128-bit 224 GB/s 100W $649 Q3 2021 Radeon Pro W6600M 90W TBD July 2021

Radeon Pro W6000 series performance

Of course, one of the most important things about a brand new graphics card - whether that be for professional applications or gaming - is how well it performs. Thankfully, it seems like AMD’s own performance metrics definitely do not disappoint:

Act-3D Lumion

Agisoft Metashape

Solidworks Visualize

Topaz Video Enhance AI

DxO PhotoLab

HandBrake

Foundry Nuke

ACCA Edificius

So that’s it for the specs and performance of AMD’s new Radeon Pro W6000 workstation graphics cards. Are you interested in getting one? Which one are you more interested in getting? How do you feel about the price and performance of each card? Let us know!

