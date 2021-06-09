AMD has been teasing their new generation of workstation graphics cards for a while now, but recently they have finally officially revealed the new Radeon Pro W6000 series with 2 GPUs for the desktop and 1 GPU for mobile variants, all featuring the new RDNA2 architecture that powers the RX 6000 series gaming graphics cards.
The W6000 series includes the Radeon Pro W6800, Radeon Pro W6600, and the Radeon Pro W6600M. The W6800 is of course the flagship model of the series featuring the top-end Navi 21 GPU, whilst the W6600 and W6600M both use the Navi 23 GPU. Here’s the full specs of the new lineup:
Radeon Pro W6000 series specs
|Compute Units / Cores
|Compute Rate (FP32)
|Compute Rate (FP16)
|Memory
|Bus Width
|Memory Bandwidth
|TDP
|Price (MSRP)
|Release date
|Radeon Pro W6800
|60 / 3840
|19.25 TFLOPs
|35.66 TFLOPs
|32GB GDDR6
|256-bit
|512 GB/s
|250W
|$2249
|June 8th 2021
|Radeon Pro W6600
|28 / 1792
|10.40 TFLOPs
|20.8 TFLOPs
|8GB GDDR6
|128-bit
|224 GB/s
|100W
|$649
|Q3 2021
|Radeon Pro W6600M
|90W
|TBD
|July 2021
Radeon Pro W6000 series performance
Of course, one of the most important things about a brand new graphics card - whether that be for professional applications or gaming - is how well it performs. Thankfully, it seems like AMD’s own performance metrics definitely do not disappoint:
Act-3D Lumion
Agisoft Metashape
Solidworks Visualize
Topaz Video Enhance AI
DxO PhotoLab
HandBrake
Foundry Nuke
ACCA Edificius
So that’s it for the specs and performance of AMD’s new Radeon Pro W6000 workstation graphics cards. Are you interested in getting one? Which one are you more interested in getting? How do you feel about the price and performance of each card? Let us know!