Update: In what was quite possibly one of the worst structures for a livestream reveal, EA has now officially revealed the next chapter in the Battlefield universe. Unfortunately we only got a reveal trailer, which didn’t even announce the release date, but we do know that a gameplay trailer is coming sometime this weekend.

Battlefield 2042 is the official name as previous rumors and a leak earlier today confirmed. In fact, a lot of stuff in the latest trailer has already been revealed thanks to leaks from EA’s own Origin website. So it seems the real juicy stuff will come during the gameplay reveal this weekend.

At least we now have confirmation on a lot of rumors and leaks that have come out, including 128 player battles, new Specialist classes, dynamic weather, and some other interesting information. Perhaps the only information the leaks got wrong was the release date, which seems to have been pushed back a week to October 22nd instead.

Interestingly, the gameplay reveal is set for June 13th but there’s no specific showcase during E3 2021 that seems to be related to it. So it’s most likely a separate event from anything to do with E3. Unfortunately we haven’t been given a time for the reveal yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as EA reveals that.

What do you think? How do you feel about the reveal trailer? Are you more or less excited now? Did you watch it live? And what are you hoping to see during the gameplay reveal this weekend? Let us know!

Original story: Thanks to the internet and some savvy web developer sleuths, we have some information leak ahead of the official reveal from EA later today, showing off some brand new gameplay screenshots as well as some information from the game itself, all of which were accessed from EA’s own Origin website.

The first major piece of news is that the rumored title for Battlefield 6 has now been pretty much confirmed: say hello to Battlefield 2042, the next entry in EA’s popular shooter series and launching on October 15th. Some screenshots showing gameplay have leaked, but here’s the official cover art as according to Electronics Arts themselves:

Thanks to u/Popygay on Reddit for discovering this information, who also posted some of the official descriptions that is provided of the game as well, including what seems like the basic premise of the campaign/era:

“U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future — a future worth fighting for.”

At launch there will be 7 maps available for up to 128 players, including the cities in Seoul, the deserts of Egypt, and more, each providing a “unique experience based on the natural environment.” That’s most likely referencing the dynamic weather events and return of Levolutions that was rumored before.

Additionally, it also confirms previous rumors that players will be able to customize weapons, gadgets, and vehicles whilst in-battle. There’s also mention of the various gadgets rumored before: “summon a robotic dog built for battle, employ a grappling hook or don your very own wingsuit” it says.

The rumored Specialty classes have also been confirmed: “choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait – but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.”

There will also be 3 game editions that players can pre-order: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. Though it is not specifically stated which editions get what bonuses. Though there is mention of an Open Beta with exclusive rewards that players can earn for participating, like a special knife, a weapon charm, a Player Card Background, and also a Tag.

And of course, there will be a Battle Pass system with unique skins and rewards, but interestingly it seems to include new Specialist classes as well, with 1 new Specialist class “per Season of the Year 1 Pass” it says. Finally, there’s also mention of an “Official Digital Artbook” and “Exclusive Digital Soundtrack”, though it is not mentioned whether it is included in one of the special game editions, a pre-order bonus, or simply part of the game.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Will you be watching the official reveal live today? How do you feel about the information above? Let us know!