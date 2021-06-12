In celebration of EA’s official reveal of the next Battlefield game, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane and figure out what made the series special, if you are excited for the future of the franchise, and most importantly, what is your favorite Battlefield game of all time?

Battlefield 2042 has just been officially revealed this week, and many fans are very excited for the next iteration of the BF series. Some are also a little skeptical, understandably, but there’s no denying that after 2 instances of the historic era, moving into a more near-future setting does freshen things up a bit.

And that begs a question: do you prefer futuristic, modern, or historic shooters? Each of them have their own strengths and weaknesses, and have all been explored in some way or another in major multiplayer shooter franchises like Battlefield or Call of Duty.

There are of course many different Battlefield games out there, with a mainline series that follows the usual numbered formula, as well as some sort-of spinoffs that ditched the number scheme for a slightly different title. And don’t even get me started on Battlefield 1, which actually came out after Battlefield 4 and before Battlefield V.

So Battlefield 2042 seems to be another ‘spinoff’, which we’ve been calling Battlefield 6 for a while now but no doubt EA will come out with an actual Battlefield 6 at some point in the future, maybe even as soon as next year if they get back to their usual development cycle.

If you're at all confused by the polls below, essentially we listed out all the official Battlefield games ranging from numbers 1-5 (including the very first game, Battlefield 1942, as number 1, and excluding Battlefield 1 because it's technically Battlefield 4.5). If it doesn't fall under the normal numbering scheme, then its considered a spinoff of the series. We also put "Other" under spinoffs in case you preferred any of the more obscure spinoffs that don't have Battlefield in the name.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? What is your favorite Battlefield game? What is your favorite series spinoff? And do you prefer futuristic, modern, or historic shooters? Let’s debate!

