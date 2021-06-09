Yarr me mateys- Wait, no, sorry wrong time period. Greetings fellow squires, doth perhaps looking for the latest of scribings pertaining to the PC hardware required of thee for Chivalry 2? Fear thee not! For our royalness shall now proclaim the official PC system requirements, so that you may get back on your feet and fight the dreadeth enemy.

Chivalry 2 has just launched on the Epic Games Store, and here we have the official Chivalry II PC system requirements so you know exactly what you need in order to play the game at its best.

So without further ado, hither art the official PC system requirements for Chivalry 2...

Chivalry 2 minimum system requirements

Chivalry 2 recommended system requirements

*Official Chivalry 2 PC system requirements only listed an Intel processor, so we have provided the equivalent AMD CPU based on the hardware descriptions provided.

Chivalry 2 will require at least a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 graphics card paired with either a Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 3500X processors in order to meet the recommended system requirements running on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 16GB of RAM which will help to achieve 60fps performance.

Chivalry 2 will need a Core i3-4370 or FX-8100 CPU coupled with either a GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 to meet the minimum requirements. A system with this hardware setup should then achieve 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Chivalry 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Chivalry 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Chivalry 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.