Not long after the official reveal of the next Battlefield game this year, a report has surfaced online that suggests we won’t be seeing anything from the next Call of Duty this E3 2021, which has been confirmed to be developed by Sledgehammer Games and rumored to return to the WW2-themed setting.

Instead, it is said that COD 2021, known as Call of Duty WW2: Vangaurd in rumors, will be revealed with an in-game tie-in event with Call of Duty Warzone, much like with the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last year.

The interesting question though is how? The official reveal will apparently come with a brand new map change to Warzone not long after it already transitioned to a 1980’s-themed map for Cold War, which already struggled to bring the more modern weapons/outfits into an 80’s setting.

But according to the report, Sledgehammer has had a much longer time to prepare for the transition in Warzone with a lot more content planned, and so apparently will go a lot smoother this time. In fact, it is reported that COD Vanguard will come with a giant Pacific map which is actually a lot bigger than the current Warzone one.

But Activision has not yet officially confirmed Call of Duty 2021, and whether it will return to the WW2 setting like it has been rumored. Last year COD Cold War was revealed much later in the year than is usual for a Call of Duty game, but it sounds like we’ll be hearing more about the new COD game soon, just not at E3 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Call of Duty 2021? How do you feel about returning to the WW2 setting? Would you prefer a more modern or even futuristic setting? Let us know!