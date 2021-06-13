E3 is an exciting time of the year as an avid gamer because it is almost a full week of gaming news and major announcements. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing organizers to create a digital version of the show, the future of E3 is looking a little different than what it usually was.

There’s a lot of stuff to get excited about with a physical E3 event: the atmosphere, the game demos, the cheap (but also not-so-cheap) food. But unfortunately not everyone can attend such an event. So with E3 2021 going all digital this year, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) recently spoke to the press about transitioning to a hybrid (physical and digital) structure for future E3 events.

“This will provide us with an opportunity to present to members of the industry, media, and fans an opportunity to participate fully, and I think that provides a real unique opportunity to learn this year what we can apply to future events that will probably be a mix of physical and digital,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President of the ESA. “But that's to be determined. We've got to figure out where we all are moving forward.”

“The shape of that is yet to be determined, and we hope to learn from this year's event what transfers well. I can't speak to future E3s because we really want to focus on E3 2021 and ensure this is a great experience for exhibitors, the media, and fans alike.”

When we asked you guys what your E3 2021 gaming predictions were, we also asked whether you would prefer physical, digital, or hybrid events in the future. 16 of you said Physical would be better, and 27 preferred an all-digital version. But a whopping 102 voted for a hybrid event, well over the majority of votes.

That really speaks to the more digital-centric world we are currently living in, where the prospect of flying to another country and booking accommodation for a week requires more money and effort than it is generally worth. Especially when most of us just tune into the livestream shows or read recaps online about the specific showcases.

What do you think? Are you excited for the future of E3 events? Do you agree with the hybrid structure? How would a hybrid structure work? And what would you like to see for future E3 events? Let us know your thoughts!

