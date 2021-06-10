Intel’s been in a bit of rut since the disappointing launch of their 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors, and following on from that will be marking a major change with their hybrid architecture design later this year with the 12th Gen Alder Lake series. But after that, Intel’s 13th Gen CPUs are looking to be some real beasties.

Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake processors are due to launch later this year, rumored for a release around November, and will feature a hybrid architecture design that sees power efficient little cores paired with the beefy and powerful big cores to a maximum of 16 cores altogether.

But Intel’s 13th Gen codenamed Raptor Lake CPUs are apparently set to feature up to 16 little cores along with 8 big cores for a whopping total of 24 cores. That’s not all though, as each little core will feature the same Gracemont architecture as Alder Lake, but the big cores will apparently featured new Raptor Cove architecture, which is essentially just an enhanced version of Golden Cove (the architecture on Alder Lake’s big cores).

More little cores will help with more multi-threaded workloads, and the enhanced big cores will help with more single-threaded applications like gaming. All in all, Raptor Lake looks to be a big improvement for Intel’s CPU performance, as long as the hybrid design actually pulls off.

And there’s still little to be said about how well a hybrid architecture will affect PC performance, both in applications and gaming, but Intel seems to be doubling down on it at least. Considering AMD’s Zen 4-based CPUs are also set to launch in Q4 2022 with some big performance improvements, it’s a great time to be excited about processors, no matter how nerdy that sounds.

Intel is rumored to be working with Microsoft for that specific reason, coming up with an improved version of the Windows Scheduler that will be able to better utilize the hybrid architecture design of Alder Lake, and will apparently be ready by the time Alder Lake launches later this year.

Of course, Raptor Lake will be launching at the end of 2022 and will likely feature support for DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and include Intel Xe (Gen 12) graphics as well as the LGA1700 socket, the same as Alder Lake.

After Raptor Lake will see Intel bringing out their first ever 7nm CPU, codenamed Meteor Lake, set for launch around 2023. That’s still quite a while away so don’t expect any major information regarding that one until next year at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs? Are you looking to upgrade your processor? How do you feel about the hybrid architecture and how will it affect PC performance (namely gaming)? Let us know your thoughts!

