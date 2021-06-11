Summer Game Fest recap: Elden Ring gets a release date, Death Stranding Directors Cut and more

Yesterday was the official start of the Summer gaming news that kicked off with the Summer Game Fest. It was a long stream with lots of brand new game reveals, announcements, and a few surprises along the way. If you want to see everything that was revealed, then here’s the full recap of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!
To start off the recap, some of the biggest news included an official release date for Elden Ring, which is now set for launch on January 21st 2022. Hideo Kojima also revealed a Death Stranding: Director's Cut which will be properly revealed in the next few weeks. For the full recap, have a look below:
--------------
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
--------------
Metal Slug Tactics
--------------
Death Stranding: Director's Cut
--------------
Jurassic World Evolution 2
--------------
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone Season 4
--------------
Lost Ark Western release
--------------
Salt and Sacrifice
--------------
Smite x Stranger Things
--------------
Solar Ash
--------------
Two Point Campus
--------------
Among Us updates
--------------
Escape from Tarkov new map
--------------
Prime Matter - A new publishing label from Koch Media
--------------
Anacrusis
--------------
Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt
--------------
The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes
--------------
Tales of Arise
--------------
Rocket League - Fast and Furious car bundle
--------------
Overwatch 2 character redesigns
--------------
Planet of Lana
--------------
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
--------------
Endless Dungeon
--------------
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - NieR: Automata crossover
--------------
Tunic - Demo coming to Steam Next Fest
--------------
Tribes of Midgard
--------------
Evil Dead: The Game
--------------
Back 4 Blood Open Beta
--------------
Elden Ring
--------------
So that’s it for the full Summer Game Fest recap! All the biggest news and announcements from the show right here. Of course, this isn’t the end of the Summer of gaming, as E3 2021 starts tomorrow with some big games promised to be on show throughout the week. You can check the full E3 2021 schedule here.
What do you think? Did you watch the Summer Game Fest live? What games are you most excited for from this list? Let us know!
The fact that the Elden Ring video was age-restricted for no damn reason and youtube wanted me to give them my ID to "verify" my age on my decade+ old account (really....?) is deeply moronic... A VPN bypassed that, though...
Yeah ive also run into age restricted vids on youtube used external youtube player FreeTube to bypass the bs.
I actually do use my acc house-wide for history, recommendations and playlists, but I use various apps/methods to bypass a lot of their BS :D
Why bypass? Y not just view at youtube
and send them my id card picture/credit card nr...no thank you
The amount of cross-brand jerking off and actors talking to fill time. My favourites was a new publishing company(who asked?) and the dev company that had nothing so they both stood on stage and talked about...something? DMCA "free" stream filled with game/movie trailers with copyrighted music...Geoff kegels done it again.