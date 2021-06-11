Summer Game Fest recap: Elden Ring gets a release date, Death Stranding Directors Cut and more

Yesterday was the official start of the Summer gaming news that kicked off with the Summer Game Fest. It was a long stream with lots of brand new game reveals, announcements, and a few surprises along the way. If you want to see everything that was revealed, then here’s the full recap of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!

To start off the recap, some of the biggest news included an official release date for Elden Ring, which is now set for launch on January 21st 2022. Hideo Kojima also revealed a Death Stranding: Director's Cut which will be properly revealed in the next few weeks. For the full recap, have a look below:

Lost Ark Western release

Smite x Stranger Things

Among Us updates

Escape from Tarkov new map

Prime Matter - A new publishing label from Koch Media

Rocket League - Fast and Furious car bundle

Overwatch 2 character redesigns

Tunic - Demo coming to Steam Next Fest

Back 4 Blood Open Beta

So that’s it for the full Summer Game Fest recap! All the biggest news and announcements from the show right here. Of course, this isn’t the end of the Summer of gaming, as E3 2021 starts tomorrow with some big games promised to be on show throughout the week. You can check the full E3 2021 schedule here.

What do you think? Did you watch the Summer Game Fest live? What games are you most excited for from this list? Let us know!