In the digital world, cyber attacks are unfortunately all too common, especially for big technology companies. This time the target was Electronic Arts, and it is said that hackers have gained access to some of their proprietary source code for one of their biggest games as well as the data for one of their game engines.

Both FIFA 21 and the Frostbite Engine (which powers many of EA’s games including Battlefield and some Star Wars titles) have been targeted, and the hackers are now reportedly trying to sell the data online in underground forums, claiming they have a total of 780GB of data in the hack.

A spokesperson for EA confirmed the attack in a recent statement: “We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen.”

Thankfully no player data had been stolen as a result of the hack: “No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Whilst source code for a popular game engine could prove valuable to budding developers, it is unlikely anyone would attempt to copy the code since it was stolen. Instead, the source code could be used to help some developers create better and more secure cheats or hacks to games that use it.

Hopefully this doesn’t mean an influx of hackers in the Battlefield games, which would be really bad timing considering the newly announced Battlefield 2042 is set to launch later this year.

What do you think? How could this hack affect FIFA 21 players? And how could it affect games running on the Frostbite Engine like BF2042? Let us know!