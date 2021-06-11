Control is free on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store MEGA Sale is coming to close this week, and as is usual the next free mystery game has been revealed which you can claim this week until June 17th, before it gets replaced by a few other indie games next week.

This week’s free mystery game on the Epic Games Store is Control, the breakout hit from Remedy Entertainment that has also stirred up rumors of an Alan Wake sequel thanks to some nifty tie-in lore where it was revealed both games take place in the same ‘Remedy Universe’ as each other.

--------------

“A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?”

--------------

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week. Next week’s free games have already been revealed since the Epic Games MEGA sale will be over by June 17th. Those games are Hell is other Demons and Overcooked 2.

What do you think? Will you be picking up your free game this week? How have you found the Epic Games MEGA sale? How have you felt about the free games Epic gave away this year? And found any good deals we may have missed? Let us know!