Control is free on the Epic Games Store this week

Written by Neil Soutter on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 2:15 PM
System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements

The Epic Games Store MEGA Sale is coming to close this week, and as is usual the next free mystery game has been revealed which you can claim this week until June 17th, before it gets replaced by a few other indie games next week.

This week’s free mystery game on the Epic Games Store is Control, the breakout hit from Remedy Entertainment that has also stirred up rumors of an Alan Wake sequel thanks to some nifty tie-in lore where it was revealed both games take place in the same ‘Remedy Universe’ as each other.

--------------

Control

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?

--------------

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week. Next week’s free games have already been revealed since the Epic Games MEGA sale will be over by June 17th. Those games are Hell is other Demons and Overcooked 2.

What do you think? Will you be picking up your free game this week? How have you found the Epic Games MEGA sale? How have you felt about the free games Epic gave away this year? And found any good deals we may have missed? Let us know!

Will you be picking up your free copy of Control?

What did you think of the free games this annual MEGA sale?

Free games

Previous Article

Next Article

Recent Debates |

Specs | Far Cry 6 PC system requirements are quite demanding, requires beefy PC to play at its best

23

Benchmarks | Deathloop PC performance report - Graphics card benchmarks

8

Dying Light 2 has been delayed again until February 2022

18

Far Cry 6 new trailer showcases AMD hardware features and FSR performance boost

9

Specs | Ages of Empires 4 PC system requirements revealed, free open beta starts this weekend

3

Popular Optimum PC Builds |

Star Citizen

Dying Light 2

Grand Theft Auto VI

New World

Age of Empires IV

Trending Comments |

RIP for sure. Without considering RT, imo the game doesn't look good enough to warrant such system r... - PhenomFaz

Oh dear, RIP 1060 or lower users :/ Does the game at least look decent on medium settings? - xquatrox

It can be a disaster even after delayed like Cyber punk 2077. - umeshkhanna5000

agree, the visuals are not that good to be that demanding, i think this is just unoptimized af, also... - Manumunguia

Its a live service so no surprise there. After all live-service games adhere to their divine doctori... - PhenomFaz

Best P2P Laptops |

ASUS TUF A15

MSI Bravo 15

Dell G3 15 (2020)

MSI GF65 Thin

Acer Nitro 5 2020

More Best Gaming Laptops list today

Popular Up For Debates |

What's your biggest gaming disappointment of 2020?

36

What gaming hardware did you buy in 2020?

52

How many of the 25 best games of 2020 have you played?

31

What were your top 3 games of the year 2020?

45

How often do you replay games?

24

More Up for Debates...

Login or Register to join the debate

PhenomFaz
Rep
55
Offline
01:03 Jun-12-2021

Damn fine game and its even better when one can get it for free.

3
vicsrealms
Rep
24
Offline
22:28 Jun-11-2021

Another free game. Still haven't purchased anything from 'em.

2
Otak313
Rep
11
Online
19:24 Jun-11-2021

Surviving Mars is free on Humble Bundle.

7
xquatrox
Rep
272
Offline
admin approved badge
14:56 Jun-11-2021

You also get 3 months of Discord Nitro from Epic. But you should have already known that if you're on our GD Discord server :P

4
shuffl2me
Rep
-12
Offline
07:42 Jun-12-2021

h0w have i been on this site for like 8 years and never heard of this?

1
Dragos363
Rep
24
Offline
08:45 Jun-12-2021

ONLY if you never had nitro

0
xquatrox
Rep
272
Offline
admin approved badge
20:03 Jun-12-2021

Yeah, most people wouldn't have had, unless perhaps they tried the offer from the Xbox Game Pass.

0
mm123456
Rep
8
Offline
14:33 Jun-11-2021

Nice

0
DjDede
Rep
138
Offline
admin approved badge
14:29 Jun-11-2021

I bought it one month ago :D But it doen'nt hooked me... I played it for about three hours and storry seems boooooring, shooting same enemies with same gun seems repetetive. Maybe if I played it more..

1
AstroStellar
Rep
5
Offline
15:16 Jun-11-2021

I had it in Humble Choice in March, Ultimate edition btw. but didn’t play it for now

0
xquatrox
Rep
272
Offline
admin approved badge
16:07 Jun-11-2021

Same!

0
D3ATHKeeper
Rep
93
Offline
senior admin badge
14:48 Jun-13-2021

It wasn't the ultimate edition in Humble Choice. If it's 50GB and not 42GB when installed, then you have standard without DLC and a really old port of the game requiring an internet connection.

1
xquatrox
Rep
272
Offline
admin approved badge
18:04 Jun-13-2021

I was the Ultimate Edition. The trick here is that if you look at the Humble Choice listing alone - you'd think it's the standard one, but when redeemed - it redeems the Ultimate. Steam shows ultimate, the install size is 50GB, yet the listing says "standard". No idea why that happened (maybe a mistake), but I can see why you'd think the way you do.


Edit: Just found THIS PAGE... very odd...

0
AstroStellar
Rep
5
Offline
19:21 Jun-13-2021

Oh I see now your review on , didn’t know that. What a scam

0
D3ATHKeeper
Rep
93
Offline
senior admin badge
19:48 Jun-13-2021

@xquatrox 505 Games specifically added an option for the standard edition and DLC on Steam when the Humble Bundle released, then removed all of that to hide the fact that people don't have the full edition.

0
Ryo12912
Rep
10
Offline
15:39 Jun-11-2021

the game is ok. I just hate the map.

0
xquatrox
Rep
272
Offline
admin approved badge
16:08 Jun-11-2021

It's set in the same universe as Alan Wake - it's about the paranormal stuff that happens. My friend is into it and highly recommends it, but I haven't given it a try yet. So many games keep spawning in my library, so little time...

2
medfreak
Rep
36
Offline
00:27 Jun-12-2021

Every time I sit on my PC, I just admire my Gigabyte 3080 and the RGB for two hours, then go to sleep. Haven't done any serious gaming in a while.

3
AstroStellar
Rep
5
Offline
13:39 Jun-12-2021

1
TheJusticeHobbit
Rep
27
Offline
19:40 Jun-11-2021

The story is amazing if you're really into paranormal stuff, personally loved the story and it's one of the best games i have played to date in my book.

2

Can They Run... |

| 30FPS, 720p
Core i7-5500U 2-Core 2.4GHz GeForce 940M 2GB 8GB
Login to vote!
Aelo
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz GeForce GTX 1070 Gigabyte G1 Gaming 8GB Edition 16GB
Login to vote!
BelialWroth
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i7-10750H 6-Core 2.60GHz GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 16GB
Login to vote!
Gamkutopolowk
| 60FPS, Low, 1080p
Core i5-6400 2.7GHz GeForce GTX 1050 8GB
Login to vote!
Shtaint
| 60FPS, Ultra, 1440p
Core i5-9600K 6-Core 3.7GHz GeForce RTX 2060 Asus ROG Strix Gaming OC 6GB 32GB
Login to vote!
claudioclaro
| 60FPS, High, 1080p
FX-6300 GeForce GTX 760 24GB
Login to vote!
BlazeBlade