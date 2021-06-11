Control is free on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store MEGA Sale is coming to close this week, and as is usual the next free mystery game has been revealed which you can claim this week until June 17th, before it gets replaced by a few other indie games next week.
This week’s free mystery game on the Epic Games Store is Control, the breakout hit from Remedy Entertainment that has also stirred up rumors of an Alan Wake sequel thanks to some nifty tie-in lore where it was revealed both games take place in the same ‘Remedy Universe’ as each other.
--------------
Control
“A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?”
--------------
So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week. Next week’s free games have already been revealed since the Epic Games MEGA sale will be over by June 17th. Those games are Hell is other Demons and Overcooked 2.
What do you think? Will you be picking up your free game this week? How have you found the Epic Games MEGA sale? How have you felt about the free games Epic gave away this year? And found any good deals we may have missed? Let us know!
Login or Register to join the debate
PC Specs
Damn fine game and its even better when one can get it for free.
PC Specs
Another free game. Still haven't purchased anything from 'em.
PC Specs
Surviving Mars is free on Humble Bundle.
PC Specs
You also get 3 months of Discord Nitro from Epic. But you should have already known that if you're on our GD Discord server :P
PC Specs
h0w have i been on this site for like 8 years and never heard of this?
PC Specs
ONLY if you never had nitro
PC Specs
Yeah, most people wouldn't have had, unless perhaps they tried the offer from the Xbox Game Pass.
PC Specs
Nice
PC Specs
I bought it one month ago :D But it doen'nt hooked me... I played it for about three hours and storry seems boooooring, shooting same enemies with same gun seems repetetive. Maybe if I played it more..
PC Specs
I had it in Humble Choice in March, Ultimate edition btw. but didn’t play it for now
PC Specs
Same!
PC Specs
It wasn't the ultimate edition in Humble Choice. If it's 50GB and not 42GB when installed, then you have standard without DLC and a really old port of the game requiring an internet connection.
PC Specs
I was the Ultimate Edition. The trick here is that if you look at the Humble Choice listing alone - you'd think it's the standard one, but when redeemed - it redeems the Ultimate. Steam shows ultimate, the install size is 50GB, yet the listing says "standard". No idea why that happened (maybe a mistake), but I can see why you'd think the way you do.
Edit: Just found THIS PAGE... very odd...
PC Specs
Oh I see now your review on , didn’t know that. What a scam
PC Specs
@xquatrox 505 Games specifically added an option for the standard edition and DLC on Steam when the Humble Bundle released, then removed all of that to hide the fact that people don't have the full edition.
PC Specs
the game is ok. I just hate the map.
PC Specs
It's set in the same universe as Alan Wake - it's about the paranormal stuff that happens. My friend is into it and highly recommends it, but I haven't given it a try yet. So many games keep spawning in my library, so little time...
PC Specs
Every time I sit on my PC, I just admire my Gigabyte 3080 and the RGB for two hours, then go to sleep. Haven't done any serious gaming in a while.
PC Specs
PC Specs
The story is amazing if you're really into paranormal stuff, personally loved the story and it's one of the best games i have played to date in my book.