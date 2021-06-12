As the Summer of gaming kicked off yesterday with the Summer Games Fest, viewers were rewarded for sticking through the full 2 hours with something very special that a lot of fans have been waiting for since its reveal 2 years ago. Elden Ring was finally unveiled with the first official gameplay, and it’s launching January 21st 2022.

But whilst we may have gotten some gameplay and a release date (and a subreddit that has gone absolutely wild), there are also some other details that have been revealed since the gameplay trailer was released, including details on story, multiplayer, and more. Oh, and there will not just be 1, but multiple swamp levels it seems.

From Software’s biggest game yet

FromSoft have made some of the most critically acclaimed and beloved classics that fans have adored for years, but Elden Ring looks to be the biggest and best yet as it is apparently the “largest game to date” by From Software.

That is not only evident by the sheer scale of Elden Ring’s world judging by the gameplay trailer, but players will actively have to travel on horseback in order to traverse the land itself. And just like any other of From Software’s games in the soulsborne series, Elden Ring’s world will be seamless and interconnected.

Dynamic weather and time of day

Something that has always remained a mystery in FromSoft’s games is how traversing from one area to another can change from day to night to day again. That may have added to the ethereal atmosphere of its Gothic Fantasy worlds, but Elden Ring seems to actually have a day and night cycle, along with some dynamic weather events.

Story choices

Although you could call FromSoft’s soulslike games as semi-open world, they have always been quite linear in terms of narrative. Only by the final boss will you actually have a decision to change the outcome of the story, and even then your various decisions throughout will have little impact on how the game actually plays.

But Elden Ring sounds like it will have more choices that players can make that will affect their gameplay: “Throughout their adventures, players will choose the fate of this cursed land by unravelling its secrets and myths,” which seems to tie into the game’s NPCs...

NPCs

So far, From Software’s games have always had some sort of NPCs scattered throughout their worlds, delivering a riddle of words that somehow reveal rich backstories for them or the world itself. Elden Ring will continue this, but it seems they will have a more active role in the story and your character this time round.

As described in a recent press release, Elden Ring will include “adversaries with profound backgrounds” who have “unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress.” Which could have an affect on the various choices you must make as revealed above.

Elden Ring launches for all platforms including PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on January 21st 2022.

What do you think? Are you excited for Elden Ring? What is your favorite Soulsborne game so far? Let us know!

