It’s official! E3 2021 has now begun as it kicked off today with the Ubisoft Forward showcase, which brought us some new trailers and gameplay for some of Ubisoft’s biggest games. If you missed the livestream or simply want to catch up again on what happened, here's the full Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 recap.

First of all, some big news for Rainbow Six Extraction fans: the game finally has an official launch date and is releasing this September 22nd. Ubisoft also unveiled their plans for the post-launch content of Far Cry 6 already, plus some brand new gameplay of Riders Republic, and updates to some of their live service games as well.

Those new game reveals included Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. But the most interesting of all was the official reveal of Ubisoft’s Avatar game known as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. There’s also DLC reveals for Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

But video games aren’t the only thing Ubisoft is working on, as they also produce some TV shows and movies, which they weren’t afraid to show during today’s livestream. These included a look at Mythic Quest before its big Season 2 finale, as well as the upcoming Werewolves Within movie.

So let’s recap…

Reveal trailer:

Gameplay deep dive:

Meet the Villain:

Far Cry 6 DLC: Become the Villain

Gameplay deep dive:

Launch trailer:

Producer interview:

Operation North Star story trailer:

Mythic Quest

Werewolves Within

Reveal trailer:

Gameplay trailer:

So that's it for the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event! Did you watch it live? What was your favorite part of it? And what are you most excited for out of the bunch? Let us know!

