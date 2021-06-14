Day 2 of E3 2021 began with a banger of a showcase from Xbox and Bethesda, but Square Enix also showed off some of their upcoming projects. It wasn’t as long of an event but it was sure filled with some tantalizing surprises. Here’s the full Square Enix E3 2021 recap…

The biggest news of the show was the official reveal of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a new single player third-person Action-Adventure from Eidos Montreal. There was also confirmation of the soulslike Final Fantasy game from Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, as well as some updates to already released games as well as some upcoming ones.

So let’s take a look…

Reveal trailer:

Deep dive:

Gameplay:

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Trailer:

Developer interview:

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

NieR Re[in]carnation

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier

So that’s it for the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase! Did you watch it live? Which showcase has been your favorite so far? And what are you most excited for from this event? Let us know!

