This week has kicked off the official E3 2021 event, and we’re only halfway through and already have plans for what comes after, at least from Microsoft that is. So if you weren’t too satisfied with what happened yesterday, then expect more games and interviews with developers this Thursday.

The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended is set to air on June 17th 10am PT (1pm ET, 6pm BST) and will include talks with developers like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and some of Microsoft’s developer partners from across the globe. But in case you missed it, here’s the short recap of what was revealed during yesterday’s show:

Obviously the big names there are Obsidian and Ninja Theory, also known as the developers of The Outer Worlds / upcoming RPG Avowed as well as Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Hopefully we’ll hear/see some more of either of those games at the extended showcase on Thursday, the latter 2 both being mysteriously absent, but Microsoft has kept specific details relatively thin.

What do you think? Will you be tuning into the Xbox Games Showcase Extended? What are you hoping they show/talk about there? And what has been your highlight of E3 2021 so far? Let us know!