A while ago Nvidia officially announced and launched their brand new top-end flagship of the RTX 30 series graphics cards: the RTX 3080 Ti. However, along with the announcement they also revealed more games getting DLSS support, and with it unveiled the first look at ray tracing in DOOM Eternal.

The upcoming update will launch on June 29th, and officially bring ray tracing and DLSS support to DOOM Eternal on both PC and next-gen consoles. If you missed the gameplay or want to have another look at what the update will be bringing to your system, check out the gameplay below:

We haven’t got any official performance expectations yet, but the Nvidia demo was running on a 3080 Ti at native 4K (no DLSS) and Max settings (including ray tracing) and managed to achieve around 80-100fps. So it’s safe to say that on lower settings/with DLSS enabled performance will be much better.

What do you think? Are you excited for DOOM Eternal’s ray tracing and DLSS update? What do you think of the ray tracing implementation? Does it look good? Let us know!