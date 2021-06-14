Nvidia is officially closing the doors on support for some of their GTX 700 and GTX 600 series graphics cards, also known as ‘Kepler’. The news comes from Nvidia who has given notice to owners of these GPUs that support will end in October this year, and have revealed specifically what GPUs it will affect.

“Kepler-based desktop GPUs initially launched in March of 2012,” said Nvidia in a statement. “Since then, gaming technology has evolved dramatically with technologies like DirectX 12 Ultimate and Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). Moving forward, Nvidia’s software QA team will be focusing on hardware that supports newer technologies.”

Here’s the list of GPUs that will no longer be supported by Game Ready drivers this October:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Z

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Black

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM

NVIDIA GeForce GT 740

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

NVIDIA GeForce GT 720

NVIDIA GeForce GT 710

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 690

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645

NVIDIA GeForce GT 640

NVIDIA GeForce GT 635

NVIDIA GeForce GT 630

The change only affects support for new Game Ready drivers, so the graphics cards themselves will still work but will no longer receive performance optimizations for the latest games or even access newly implemented features. Support for bug fixes will also no longer be available.

There are some GTX 700 series GPUs that are notably absent from the list but makes sense when you think about it. The news from Nvidia means Kepler-based graphics cards will no longer be supported, but the GTX 750 Ti, GTX 750, as well as the GTX 745 (OEM) all featured the Maxwell architecture instead of Kepler.

So based on that information and the list above, if you own any of the 3 GPUs we just mentioned you should still be good to receive support for Game Ready drivers at least for a little longer.

Specifically, the last Game Ready driver (R470 GA5) for Kepler GPUs will be released on August 31st 2021, with the first Game Ready driver (R495 GA1) that doesn’t support Kepler coming out on October 4th.

What do you think? Do you own a Kepler-based GPU? Which one? Do you want to upgrade soon? Let us know!