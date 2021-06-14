Listen up, Stalkers. We've been waiting a long time to see more of the upcoming highly anticipated sequel and Microsoft finally gave us a good look over the weekend during their Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase. But if you want to prepare for the road ahead, you'll need some seriously beefy gear.

Stalker 2 is officially launching on 28th of April 2022, and thankfully the developers, GSC Game World, have revealed the official PC system requirements and they're pretty demanding. Firstly, the minimum GPU is a GTX 1060 and will take up at least 150GB of storage space. So get rid of some of those old files and make room!

Now let's take a look at the official Stalker 2 system requirements...

Stalker 2 minimum system requirements

Stalker 2 recommended system requirements

Your PC will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as an RTX 2070 Super or RX 5700 XT, which should then be paired with either a Core i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X processor in order to meet the Stalker 2 recommended system requirements. You will also need at least 16GB of RAM, which should then help deliver 60fps performance on High graphics setting at 1080p resolution.

Stalker 2 requires a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 1060 or RX 580, as well as either a Core i5-7600K or Ryzen 5 1600X CPU in order to match the Stalker 2 minimum system requirements. This system should then deliver around 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You should also have at least 8GB of system memory for the Stalker 2 minimum specs.

Overall, we would suggest at least a 2 year old PC in order to play Stalker 2 at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Stalker 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Stalker 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Stalker 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.