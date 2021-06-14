This weekend marked the start of the E3 2021 event, and with it has already brought some brand new and exciting game reveals. Yesterday's Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase was a big one, and one of the most anticipated reveals from that show was the next Forza Horizon.

Forza Horizon 5 will be launching on November 9th 2021, and thankfully Xbox Game Studios have revealed the initial minimum system requirements. Although it certainly looks like a very pretty game, the minimum specs reveal you won't need a beefy PC in order to play it.

So let's take a look at the official minimum Forza Horizon 5 PC system requirements...

Forza Horizon 5 minimum system requirements

*Specs listed only provided Intel CPU, so we listed the closest matching AMD processor based on the hardware description provided.

Forza Horizon 5 requires a GTX 650 Ti or R7 250X graphics card along with either a Core i3-4170 or FX-6120 processor in order to meet the minimum system requirements, which should achieve 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p. You will also need at least 8GB of RAM.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Forza Horizon 5 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Forza Horizon 5 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Forza Horizon 5 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.